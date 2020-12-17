What just happened? Mark Rober has once again shown that crime doesn’t pay. The ex-NASA engineer known for his amazing creations just updated the famous glitter bomb to version 3.0, making porch thieves regret their life choices after being covered in fine glitter and fart spray.

Back in 2018, Rober, who spent seven of his nine years at NASA working on the Curiosity Rover, created the first glitter bomb, following it up with a new and improved version—and a cameo from Macaulay Culkin—a year later.

Rober has now returned with the Glitter Bomb 3.0. It comes with a more futuristic outer shell and a handle covered in extra sticky glue. The battery-bowered Arduino-based microcontroller and custom PCB remain, controlling the four smartphones that record everything, but it’s upgraded with a SIM card for triggering sounds on command. There are also four fart spray cans, now with added skunk essence, that keep pumping out a stink every thirty seconds.

The new design also comes with a couple of rods that pop out when the lid slides off, preventing panicking thieves from covering the bomb, which is most people's first instinct. And the phone batteries are kept juiced using a charging doormat. Clever.

While it’s always nice to see criminals get their comeuppance, it’s also refreshing to know that ninety percent of people left the parcel. Seven percent of passers by called the number on the package hoping to return it to the rightful owner, for which they received a couple of hundred dollars.

It’s worth watching the full video to see what appears to be some thieves shoot the box.

One of Rober’s other clips, Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder, was YouTube’s second top-trending video of the year, sitting behind only Dave Chappelle’s 8:46. He also created the recent World’s Largest Nerf Gun.