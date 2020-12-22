A hot potato: The epic disaster that is Cyberpunk 2077's launch continues. GameStop has become the latest company to fully refund consumers who bought physical copies of the game, even if they've been opened. Adding insult to injury, staff have reportedly been instructed to label the games as "defective" before shipping them back to the company's warehouse.

Despite the bugs and some performance issues, Cyberpunk 2077 did manage to draw over one million concurrent Steam players at launch, beating Fallout 4's record for a single-player experience, but the problems on PS4 and Xbox One were apparent from the start.

The situation led to CD Projekt Red allowing refunds for digital and disc copies of the game, Microsoft loosening its refund policy, and Sony removing the title from its PlayStation Store.

According to an internal memo seen by Kotaku, GameStop employees have been instructed to accept returns of PS4 and Xbox One copies of Cyberpunk 2077. The retailer is usually very strict when it comes to allowing only unopened games to be returned, but it is making an exception to the policy in Cyberpunk's case.

Multiple GameStop employees have shown me a memo indicating the company is now accepting returns of Cyberpunk 2077, even if it’s been opened. — Patrick Klepek (@patrickklepek) December 21, 2020

So, even if you've opened the box and packaging, it's still possible to get a refund. The only stipulation is that the game must be returned within 30 days of purchase, at which point they'll suffer the indignity of being labeled as defective and sent back to the warehouse.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been quite the disaster for CD Projekt; the company is even facing lawsuits over claims it misled investors over the game's quality.

On the PC, however, Cyberpunk 2077 is fairing quite well—though there is that bug corrupting save games. It boasts a Steam rating of Mostly Positive and a Metacritic score of 86 (7.1 from users). Compare that to the PS4 version (Metascore 55/User 3.3) and Xbox One (56/4.5), and the discrepancy is clear.