Something to look forward to: Samsung's biannual Galaxy Unpacked event usually has its first episode in February of each year that's dedicated to the unveiling of its latest Galaxy S smartphone. It's happening a month earlier this time as the company looks forward to competing aggressively against the iPhone 12 and its upcoming Android rivals. As expected, the event will be virtual-only and broadcast on Samsung's website on January 14, 10 a.m ET/7 a.m. PT.

Samsung appears to be in a bit of a hurry in getting its upcoming Galaxy S21 in the hands of customers. The company has not only pulled back its flagship's launch window by a month, but it also recently started accepting reservations for pre-orders of its 'next Galaxy' that's rumored to go on sale by January's end.

Although a series of leaks have revealed pretty much all the major design changes and highlights of the upcoming model, including more powerful specs, S-Pen support, and an updated camera module, the latter has now been teased in Samsung's official announcement of its Galaxy Unpacked event.

In terms of pricing, the regular S21 and S21 Plus models will reportedly launch with slightly lower price tags than their predecessors. The full-blown, Ultra variant, however, is tipped to have a higher starting price than the last year's model. Regardless of what buyers ultimately go for, it's likely that Samsung won't be bundling a charger with their purchase.

All models are also expected to run the Android 11-based UI 3.0 that Samsung recently started rolling out for its last-year flagships. We'll find out more, alongside any other surprises Samsung might have, in just ten days.