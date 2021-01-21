Something to look forward to: Some gamers were disappointed when they discovered the next Half-Life entry was a VR-only game, but its success has spurred Valve into creating more games. That's according to boss Gabe Newell, who also gave his opinion on Cyberpunk 2077 in a recent interview.

Newell, who's been in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic, was speaking to 1 News. "We definitely have games in development that we're going to be announcing," he said. "It's fun to ship games."

'Half-Life: Alyx – Final Hours,' an interactive storybook written by Geoff Keighley, reveals how Valve worked on several games that were ultimately canceled, including Half-Life 3 and Left 4 Dead 3. But Newell's confirmation that Valve is announcing its in-development titles suggests they'll be seen through to completion.

There's also good news for fans of Valve's single-player games. "Alyx was great—to be back doing single-player games, that created a lot of momentum inside of the company to do more of that," Newell added.

When faced with more questions about whether these future games might include Portal 3 or even Half-Life 3, Newell replied: "I've successfully not spoken about those things for a long time and I hope to continue to not talk about them until they are moot questions. The nice thing is, by not answering those questions, I avoid the community coming up with new, equally-difficult-to-answer questions."

The Valve founder also gave his opinion on Cyberpunk 2077. He said there are a lot of "very happy users" on Steam, praising the "tremendous amount of work" CD Projekt Red put into the project. Newell gushed that parts of the game are "just brilliant."

"I have a lot of sympathy with a situation that every game developer finds themselves in," he said. "All I know is that there are a lot of very happy gamers in the PC space, which are the ones that are most visible to us."

"Everybody knows that if you're in this business, expectations are high, and if you do it well people are going to let you know and if you failed to meet those expectations they're are going to let you know--that's part of why it's a fun industry."