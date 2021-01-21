Highly anticipated: Capcom on Thursday is set to host a Resident Evil Showcase that’ll feature additional gameplay footage from Resident Evil Village and more. Expectations are high as this will be the first Resident Evil game to launch in the next-gen era. Can it do RE7: Biohazard justice?

The latest entry in the popular survival horror franchise was first announced back in June 2020. Rumors that the game would represent a big departure for the series proved accurate, as did early word of its snowy environment and the return of some familiar faces.

The eighth major installment in the Resident Evil series is set a few years after the events of Resident Evil 7, following a new storyline featuring Ethan Winters and his wife Mia as they attempt to adjust to life in a peaceful new home.

More recently, some fans have been obsessing over a mysterious new character known only at this point as the tall vampire lady. It’s plausible that we’ll see more of her and perhaps even get a solid launch date during today’s Resident Evil Showcase.

Capcom’s Kellen Haney said earlier this week that they’ve also “got a few more surprises in store, but you’ll simply have to wait and see what those are.” Some seem to think modern ports of earlier RE games are in the pipeline but only time will tell.

The action gets started at 2pm PT / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET on the PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

Image courtesy Couperfield