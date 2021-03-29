In context: Sony's ongoing "Play at Home" initiative was designed to convince gamers to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic by occupying them with a deluge of free PlayStation games; even if they aren't PlayStation Plus subscribers. Most recently, Sony began giving away Ratchet & Clank's PlayStation 4 port: a fantastic game from an equally-fantastic series.

That giveaway ends on March 31, which is just a couple of days away, so be sure to get your hands on it soon -- both PS5 and PS4 owners are welcome to join in on the fun.

Aside from simply informing you about the impending expiration of a fantastic gaming deal, we've got another reason for today's article: the game in question (Ratchet & Clank for PS4) is getting its own PS5 upgrade, free of charge. Since the Play at Home deal gives you a copy of the game to keep, not just borrow, that might just give you the push you need to download it.

For now, we only know that the update will unlock the ability for the game to run at 60 FPS. It's unclear whether the upgrade will provide players with higher-fidelity visuals or not. However, you could argue that the game doesn't need it -- Ratchet & Clank has a beautiful art style, and it still holds up very well in 2021.

Ratchet & Clank (2016) will be playable in 60 FPS on PS5 after a new update in April! As part of the Play at Home campaign, download the game for free now through 3/31. #RatchetPS4https://t.co/Iw6CMNByFU pic.twitter.com/VEFiW3IMWK — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) March 29, 2021

A framerate boost, though? That's something every game can benefit from, no matter how good it looks. Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date for Ratchet & Clank's PS5 upgrade; developer Insomniac Games has only said that it will come "after a new update in April." Hopefully, that update will come sooner rather than later.

If you've already played 2016's Ratchet & Clank and aren't too keen on giving it another whirl -- upgrade or not -- then be sure to keep your eye out for Insomniac's next game: Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart. It looks just as gorgeous as its predecessor while showing off some pretty impressive PS5 tech, such as instant level transitions.