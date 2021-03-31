What just happened? Facebook is making a few changes to its service, including the ability to limit who can comment on your posts. Additionally, it will make it easier to revert News Feed content to a chronological order rather than appearing algorithmically by default.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social network announced today that users would be given the power over who can comment on their posts. The options consist of Public, Friends, or only those profiles and pages that have been tagged.

As noted by The Guardian, the change comes after a ruling in Australia that found news media companies were liable for defamatory comments posted by users on their public Facebook pages. The change will likely be welcomed by media organizations and other popular Facebook profiles that have struggled to moderate their comments sections.

Elsewhere, Facebook is making it easier to decide how content appears in News Feeds: chronologically or algorithmically. The chronological format had been standard up until 2009, when it changed to an algorithm-based order.

The ability to switch back to “latest posts first” remained in a menu, but the option is now moving to a new “Feed Filters Bar” at the top of the News Feed. Users can also access the menu to prioritize posts from up to 30 friends or specific pages; a feature that was introduced back in October.

Additionally, Facebook will start giving more information via the “Why am I seeing this” links in posts from people and pages users don’t follow. This will detail what makes the content relevant to you, such as having interacted with a similar post in the past.

Facebook said the new options would be available to Android users first, with an iOS update arriving in the coming weeks.

Masthead credit: TY Lim