The big picture: The distributor could also benefit from relaxed capacity restrictions at theaters. In Los Angeles, for example, theaters were recently allowed to increase seating capacity to 50 percent, or 200 people. Should things continue progressing towards reopening, an extra week could ultimately result in more theater ticket sales.

You’ll have to wait another week to get your next Mortal Kombat movie fix.

Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to postpone the release of the film by one week. Originally set to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16, it’ll now be released on April 23.

According to Variety, the decision is directly related to the launch of another high-profile Warner Bros. film. Godzilla vs. Kong, which is out today in theaters and on HBO Max in the US, has done surprisingly well in international markets thus far. By pushing Mortal Kombat back, Warner Bros. is hoping to squeeze a bit more revenue out of Godzilla vs. Kong.

The Mortal Kombat film reboot is based on the original game franchise from Ed Boon and John Tobias. The story revolves around a washed up MMA fighter that gets drawn into a battle pitting fighters from Earthrealm against those from Outworld.

Mortal Kombat is rated R, no doubt due to its hefty dose of violence and gore.