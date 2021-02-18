In context: The two-and-a-half-minute trailer packs plenty of action, along with the requisite blood and gore we’ve come to expect from the franchise. It appears as though many franchise favorites have made the cut including Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kung Lao, Jax, Raiden, Shang Tsung and even Goro, the four-armed half-human half-dragon creature that first appeared in the original game as an unplayable character.

Warner Bros. Pictures on Thursday published the first official trailer for Mortal Kombat, a reboot of the film series based on the popular video game franchise.

The “restricted” trailer opens with Sonya Blade explaining to MMA fighter Cole Young that his mysterious birth mark might in fact be an invitation to participate in a tournament known as Mortal Kombat, which pits fighters from Earthrealm against the forces of Outworld.

Mortal Kombat, as with all Warner Bros. film releases this year, will debut in theaters and stream exclusively on HBO Max. Look for it to premiere on April 16.

Found is a TechSpot feature where we share clever, funny or otherwise interesting stuff from around the web.