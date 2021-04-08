In context: Up until to now, Apple had somehow been able to avoid the effects of the global chip shortage. Despite Apple's financial power and leverage in the overall industry and tech supply chain, the production of MacBooks and iPads are reportedly being delayed by the lack of components and display driver chips.

The production of each device is being affected by different reasons. The MacBook assembly lines are facing an issue installing specific components on the printed circuit boards. As for iPads, there appears to be a supply issue in displays and display driver chips.

Due to the component shortages Apple is facing, the company had to move part of the components orders from the first half of the year to the second half. With the news, we may have to wait a bit longer before putting our eyes on the rumored upcoming new iPad.

The iPhone production has not been affected yet, but the supply of some components for Apple phones is apparently "quite tight." If a company such as Apple is undergoing such difficulties, imagine what smaller companies (just about everybody else) may be going through.

Last month, during Foxconn's quarterly earnings call, the manufacturer stated that there had been changes in the supply of materials. It's only reasonable that if Apple's primary supplier is facing issues, Apple would eventually suffer from it.

For now, Apple's component supply issue seems to be taking a toll on the assembly line only, meaning consumers have not yet been affected by a lack of product availability or price gouging.

The global chip shortage seems to be getting worse by the day. It may have started to affect only certain high-tech components, but then that poured into the car industry, and most recently it's been spreading across the entire electronics industry. The most optimistic forecasts indicate that the shortage should be overcome later this year, while other less encouraging ones point to next year.