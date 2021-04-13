What just happened? AMD has confirmed today that new Ryzen desktop APUs featuring Zen 3 cores and Vega integrated graphics are joining the fray. Ranging from 4 to 8 cores, clocked up to 4.6GHz, and available with 35W and 65W TDPs, AMD claims Ryzen 5000G APUs are considerably faster than 10th-gen Core equivalents, but wait, 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S are readily available with faster integrated graphics anyway.

Codenamed "Cezanne," the Ryzen 5000G series is divided into 65W and 35W (GE) variants. The Ryzen 5000G series comprises the 4C/8T 5300G/GE, the 6C/12T 5600G/GE, and the 8C/16T 5700G/GE. Based on the AM4 platform, all Ryzen 5000G processors support PCIe 3.0 interfaces and DDR4-3200 memory.

The iGPUs use the same architecture as their predecessors, but the 19% generational uplift from the Zen 3 cores brings a significant performance improvement in selected workloads, particularly single-threaded tasks.

Model Cores/Threads Base/Boost Clock GPU Cores GPU Frequency TDP Cache Ryzen 7 5700G 8/16 3.8/4.6 GHz 8 2100 MHz 65W 20 MB Ryzen 7 5700GE 8/16 3.2/4.6 GHz 8 2000 MHz 35W 20 MB Ryzen 5 5600G 6/12 3.9/4.4 GHz 7 1900 MHz 65W 19 MB Ryzen 5 5600GE 6/12 3.4/4.4 GHz 7 1900 MHz 35W 19 MB Ryzen 3 5300G 4/8 4.0/4.2 GHz 6 1700 MHz 65W 10 MB Ryzen 3 5300GE 4/8 3.6/4.1 GHz 6 1700 MHz 35W 10 MB

Do note how AMD is comparing the Ryzen 5000G APUs with Intel 10th-gen Core series, instead of the recently released Rocket Lake-S processors, which feature much faster Xe-based integrated graphics.

The next generation of Ryzen desktop APUs is led by the Ryzen 7 5700G, which is on average 38% faster in content creation, 35% faster in productivity, and 80% faster in computing performance compared to the Intel Core i7-10700, according to AMD.

In gaming, the Ryzen 5700G also outperforms the Core i7-10700 primarily due to its superior iGPU. On average, it offers about 2.17x the gaming performance of the Comet Lake-S i7 processor. It'd be nice to see how Xe does in comparison.

The Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 3 5300G as expected perform very well in productivity tasks, as we've seen in our reviews (sans-graphics, of course) as they're essentially the same chips.

With shortages, the iGPU of the Ryzen 5000G series would be very welcome for the DIY PC market, but just like the previous G SKUs, they will only be available for OEMs initially. If you're thinking about getting one for a build, you'll have to buy a pre-built PC or wait longer for them to appear in the retail channel.