Got GPU? Ryzen 5000G Zen 3 APUs with Radeon graphics are now official
Available for OEMs first, chips for builders will come laterBy Joao Silva
What just happened? AMD has confirmed today that new Ryzen desktop APUs featuring Zen 3 cores and Vega integrated graphics are joining the fray. Ranging from 4 to 8 cores, clocked up to 4.6GHz, and available with 35W and 65W TDPs, AMD claims Ryzen 5000G APUs are considerably faster than 10th-gen Core equivalents, but wait, 11th-gen Rocket Lake-S are readily available with faster integrated graphics anyway.
Codenamed "Cezanne," the Ryzen 5000G series is divided into 65W and 35W (GE) variants. The Ryzen 5000G series comprises the 4C/8T 5300G/GE, the 6C/12T 5600G/GE, and the 8C/16T 5700G/GE. Based on the AM4 platform, all Ryzen 5000G processors support PCIe 3.0 interfaces and DDR4-3200 memory.
The iGPUs use the same architecture as their predecessors, but the 19% generational uplift from the Zen 3 cores brings a significant performance improvement in selected workloads, particularly single-threaded tasks.
Also read: 4 Years of Ryzen 5, CPU & GPU Scaling Benchmark
|Model
|Cores/Threads
|Base/Boost Clock
|GPU Cores
|GPU Frequency
|TDP
|Cache
|Ryzen 7 5700G
|8/16
|3.8/4.6 GHz
|8
|2100 MHz
|65W
|20 MB
|Ryzen 7 5700GE
|8/16
|3.2/4.6 GHz
|8
|2000 MHz
|35W
|20 MB
|Ryzen 5 5600G
|6/12
|3.9/4.4 GHz
|7
|1900 MHz
|65W
|19 MB
|Ryzen 5 5600GE
|6/12
|3.4/4.4 GHz
|7
|1900 MHz
|35W
|19 MB
|Ryzen 3 5300G
|4/8
|4.0/4.2 GHz
|6
|1700 MHz
|65W
|10 MB
|Ryzen 3 5300GE
|4/8
|3.6/4.1 GHz
|6
|1700 MHz
|35W
|10 MB
Do note how AMD is comparing the Ryzen 5000G APUs with Intel 10th-gen Core series, instead of the recently released Rocket Lake-S processors, which feature much faster Xe-based integrated graphics.
The next generation of Ryzen desktop APUs is led by the Ryzen 7 5700G, which is on average 38% faster in content creation, 35% faster in productivity, and 80% faster in computing performance compared to the Intel Core i7-10700, according to AMD.
In gaming, the Ryzen 5700G also outperforms the Core i7-10700 primarily due to its superior iGPU. On average, it offers about 2.17x the gaming performance of the Comet Lake-S i7 processor. It'd be nice to see how Xe does in comparison.
The Ryzen 5 5600G and the Ryzen 3 5300G as expected perform very well in productivity tasks, as we've seen in our reviews (sans-graphics, of course) as they're essentially the same chips.
With shortages, the iGPU of the Ryzen 5000G series would be very welcome for the DIY PC market, but just like the previous G SKUs, they will only be available for OEMs initially. If you're thinking about getting one for a build, you'll have to buy a pre-built PC or wait longer for them to appear in the retail channel.