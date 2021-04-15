WTF?! In another example of how this increasingly digitized age is catching some people out, a Canadian MP has been forced to apologize after he appeared naked in a Zoom call during a virtual meeting of the House of Commons.

William Amos, who represents the Quebec district of Pontiac for Prime Minister Trudeau's Liberal Party, was caught walking around in his birthday suit during the session. Like many countries, Canada allows some MPs to participate in parliamentary sittings via video call as a precaution against Covid-19.

Standing between the Quebec and Canadian flags while hiding his gentleman's parts behind a phone, Amos' faux pas was only visible to parliament members and staff on the internal feed.

Image credit: The Canadian Press

"My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog," he said. "I sincerely apologize to my colleagues in the House of Commons for this unintentional distraction. Obviously, it was an honest mistake and it won't happen again."

I made a really unfortunate mistake today & obviously I’m embarrassed by it. My camera was accidentally left on as I changed into work clothes after going for a jog. I sincerely apologize to all my colleagues in the House. It was an honest mistake + it won’t happen again. — Will Amos (@WillAAmos) April 14, 2021

Claude DeBellefeuille, an MP for the opposition Bloc Quebecois party, raised the issue of Amos' nudity in a point of order. While she complimented him for being in "great physical shape," she did suggest that "this member should be reminded of what is appropriate and to control his camera."

"I think that this, today, we have beaten— we have set a new record. We've seen a member during Question Period improperly dressed — that is, uh… unclothed." pic.twitter.com/a3fProg7q7 — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) April 14, 2021

Speaker Anthony Rota admitted that he did not see the incident, but it had been brought to his attention by technical support. He advised members to avoid walking about on camera exposing their members, essentially.

Another, albeit more innocent, Zoom fail occurred earlier this year when a Texas lawyer couldn't remove a kitten filter, forcing him to assure the judge that he was not, in fact, a cat.

Masthead image credit: Dean Drobot