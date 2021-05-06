In a nutshell: With a naming scheme inspired by a famous EV maker, Gigabyte's new high-performance Aorus Model X and Model S pre-builts combine either an Intel 11th-gen i9-11900K or an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU with an Nvidia RTX 3080 and other powerful components for a top-tier gaming experience. There's no word yet on pricing, but Gigabyte will offer a 3-year warranty on both models when they become available to buy.

The new Aorus Model X and Model S offer the same choice of core components inside different form factors. This includes choosing between either an 8C/16T Core i9-11900K or a 12C/24T Ryzen 9 5900X chip and pairing it with a fixed choice of GPU: An Nvidia RTX 3080.

Going with team blue gets you Intel's flagship Z590 chipset on both models, while RAM comes in at 16GB (DDR4 - 4400Mhz) on the Model X and 32GB (DDR4 - 4000MHz) on the Model S. Their AMD-equipped variants feature an X570 motherboard on the bigger 58L Model X and a B550 chipset on the compact 14L Model S, along with 32GB of DDR4 - 3600MHz RAM on both models.

In terms of storage, the Model X (Intel/AMD) packs a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD with a 2TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, and 5 x SATA 6Gb/s ports for connecting up to 3 x 2.5

drives and 2 x 3.5-inch HDDs. The Model S (Intel/AMD) includes the same SSD configuration, minus the SATA ports.

You also get slightly different I/O connectivity based on your choice of CPU/motherboard, with 10GbE being a standout spec on the Intel-equipped Model X. It's powered by an 850W PSU, while the SFF Model S comes with a 750W unit.

The Model X's roomier chassis also allows for fitting it with a 360mm AIO Liquid Cooler that's visible through its transparent side window. Both of these features are absent on the smaller Model S, which comes with its own custom cooling solution (likely an air cooler) for an Xbox Series X-like airflow.

Gigabyte notes that these measures alongside an optimized chassis design help keep low operating temperatures and quiet performance, resulting in under 36db of noise during gameplay testing. Expect these pre-builts to cost a pretty penny once they become available.