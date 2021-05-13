Something to look forward to: A new animated series based on the classic 80s cartoon He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is coming to Netflix this summer. Masters of the Universe: Revelation, is being directed by filmmaker, actor and comedian Kevin Smith (Clerks) and features Supergirl’s Chris Wood as the voice of Prince Adam / He-Man.

Austin-based Powerhouse Animation Studios, which also worked on the animated Castlevania series for Netflix, is handling animation duties on the project.

Revelation is a sequel series that picks up after the events of the original 80s series. The 10-episode project is being split into two parts, with the first five episodes set to drop on Netflix on July 23.

Mattel Television’s Rob David told Entertainment Weekly that he views the show as a “love letter” for fans that watched the original show as a kid and are now adults.

“Everything I've ever worked on in like 27 years, this is easily in the top five of my favorite, most satisfying projects,” said Smith.

“We get to see them [He-Man and Skeletor] engage not just in clashing swords, but in far deeper conversations than we've ever seen them before,” Smit added. “It's not just simply like these two dudes have been trying to beat each other up for decades. We get to tell stories of abuse. We get to kind of tell stories of isolation, grief.”

Mattel is also launching an updated line of toys to commemorate the occasion. Figures will feature at least 30 points of articulation and will include each character’s unique accessories. Look for them to arrive on June 15.