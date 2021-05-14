Go figure: If you still have not been able to score a PlayStation 5, Sony says, "That's okay. Buy a DualSense controller instead." It just revealed two new colors for the next-gen controller. I guess they don't require as many hard-to-get components as the consoles. You can pre-order today or wait until next month. Either way, you'll have it waiting for whenever you finally get a console.

Sony announced that it has two new DualSense controllers coming for the PlayStation 5. The design is the same but in different colors—Midnight Black and Cosmic Red.

"Explore new gaming frontiers and ignite your gaming nights with two new galaxy-inspired DualSense wireless controller colors."

The black DualSense looks a lot like most of Sony's previous controllers. Sony obviously chose the white-and-black color scheme of the standard gamepad to match the PS5's design. The all-black gamepad might look a little bit strange while sitting next to the console, but third-party vendor Darkplates already has "outlawed" black replacement faceplates for the PS5 for those who like the more classic look.

The red controller looks incredibly slick. It's a two-tone design like the standard gamepad, and the deep-red matte finish contrasts nicely with the black. Unfortunately, I could not find any custom PS5 faceplates that matched the shade of red Sony chose.

The Midnight Black DualSense sells for the same price as the standard ($70), but the Cosmic Red is $75. Customers can pre-order through PlayStation Direct or Amazon starting today. PS Direct offers free shipping. Amazon does too, but only with a Prime membership. Orders ship on June 18, the same day the hit stores.