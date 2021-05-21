What just happened? It’s that time of year again: the Epic Games Store’s Mega Sale is back, and with it comes discounts, unlimited coupons, and a free game in the form of NBA 2K21. The event runs until June 17, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage of the offers.

This is the third Epic Games Store Mega Sale. As with previous promotions, members can grab the Epic Coupon offer that knocks $10 off any game that costs $14.99 or more. Best of all, the deal doesn’t run out; every time a coupon is redeemed, you’re given another. The only products they can’t be used with are pre-purchases, season passes, DLC, and in-game items such a Fortnite V-Bucks. Just sign into your Epic Account and hit the “GET MY EPIC COUPON” button.

Anyone who already pre-purchased a game that launches during the sale period will receive a partial refund to their account for the $10 voucher, which is good as there are few things more frustrating than discovering you just missed out on a discount.

Running alongside the sale is Epic’s usual weekly free game giveaway. From now until May 27, you can download NBA 2K21 gratis. It’s the first of four games being given away during the event, so make sure to check what’s new each week.

Additionally, there’s a slew of reductions reaching up to 75% across many titles. Some of the highlights include Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla down to $44.99, Cyberpunk 2077 reduced to $47.99, Red Dead Redemption 2 at $40.19, and Outriders now $44.99. Moreover, those prices are without the 10% coupon added, so buyers will pay even less.