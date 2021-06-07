In brief: Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) begins today, and you can watch the keynote event right here at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. This year is expected to see some major software reveals, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, MacOS 12, and other devices' latest operating systems. There are also rumors that Apple will unveil some new hardware: the latest MacBook Pros.

Sticking with tradition, the next version of the company's iPhone operating system will be a headliner reveal at the software-focused WWDC. We don't know too much about what iOS 15 will offer, though MacRumors reports an updated lock screen, new privacy and notification features, and updates to iMessage that will help the service better compete with WhatsApp. It's also rumored that this latest version of the OS, expected to land in September, will drop support for the 2016 iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.

iPadOS 15 is will be shown off at the event, too, and we could see macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15. Apple's TV OS update is said to add parental controls and time-management features to stop kids from watching adult content or spending too much time binging. Apple may also reveal an all-new operating system called “homeOS.”

One of the big surprises at the WWDC keynote could be the unveiling of 16-inch and possibly 14-inch MacBook Pros, powered by an in-house M1X SoC. Some rumors claim there will be two versions of this chip, one featuring a 16-core GPU and another with a 32-core GPU, the latter offering graphical performance comparable to an RTX 3070-powered laptop.

The new MacBook Pros could also feature Mini LED displays similar to Acer's new Predator laptops, a 1080p webcam, and three Thunderbolt USB-C ports. They may also reintroduce the SD card reader, HDMI port, and MagSafe port. Apple is reportedly set to offer the new laptops in multiple color options, and they will lack a Touch Bar.