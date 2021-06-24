What just happened? The return of Prime Day to its traditional summer slot was a smashing success as e-commerce players far and wide benefited from Amazon's two-day summer sales event. Collectively, retailers in the US raked in $11 billion according to data from Adobe's Digital Economy Index.

The e-commerce giant said Prime Day 2021 was the biggest two-day period ever for Amazon’s third party sellers. Collectively, shoppers across 20 countries purchased more than 250 million items worldwide. Even the lead up was a hit thanks to the spend $10, get $10 promotion. During that period, customers spent north of $1.9 billion on more than 70 million products, a 100 percent increase compared to the Prime Day October 2020 promotion.

Amazon’s sales event boosted e-commerce sales across the board. According to data from Adobe’s Digital Economy Index, total US online spending surpassed $11 billion during June 21-22 ($5.6 billion on the first day and $5.4 billion on day two). Adobe said in an e-mailed statement that this represents 6.1 percent growth compared to last year’s Prime Day total online revenue of $10.4 billion.

Prime Day 2021 even eclipsed Cyber Monday 2020, but just barely, as consumers spent $10.9 billion during that mega shopping day.

Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital insights, said the results suggest there’s pent-up demand for online shopping as consumers look forward to a return to normalcy.

Image credit Kite-rin