Rumor mill: Given the slew of leaks and listings surrounding AMD’s Radeon RX 6600 XT and RX 6600 over the last few weeks, all signs point to an imminent launch. Now, a new report claims to have an exact date: August 11. It also states that there will be plenty of the cards in stock, helping mitigate the usual availability problems, hopefully.

According to Fudzilla’s sources, both the Radeon RX 6600 XT and the Radeon RX 6600 will arrive in just over three weeks. We got our first alleged look at the Navi 23-based RX 6600 XT back in May, and since then Gigabyte has listed six of the cards on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, and PowerColor added both variants to its site. All of which suggests the cards are just around the corner.

While August 11 has been put forward as the launch date, there’s no word on any potential prices— though we could be looking at around a $350 MSRP for the RX 6600 XT, given that it’ll be going up against the RTX 3060. Whether you'll find it for that price remains to be seen.

The report adds that there will be plenty of custom versions of AMD’s products available from day one. That, combined with the fact that graphics card prices are moving closer to their MSRPs, paints an optimistic picture for those looking to upgrade.

Both RDNA 2 cards use the Navi 23 found in the Radeon Pro W6600/M and RX 6600M mobile card. The Radeon RX 6600 XT is said to use the full die, meaning it will have 2,048 Stream Processors, while the non-XT version is thought to have 1,792 Stream Processors. We’re also expecting 32MB Infinity Cache and 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit bus.

According to reports, the RX 6600 XT will have clock speeds up to 2.9Ghz and low power consumption of around 100W.

AMD boss Lisa Su previously said a reference single-fan graphics card from the Radeon RX 6000 series, supposedly based on the Navi 23 GPU, would land in the first half of the year. That timeframe has now passed, so an announcement could arrive any day now.