Editor's take: Microsoft is partnering with Krispy Kreme on a limited production run of Xbox-themed doughnuts as part of a marketing effort for the new console. The timing is a bit questionable considering the ongoing console shortages, but the "Nexus Level" doughnut sure looks tasty!

Microsoft is not averse to crossover promotions to market the Xbox, especially if it has anything to do with the food and beverage industry. The Every 60 Seconds promotion involving Mountain Dew and Doritos immediately comes to mind, as does the giveaway with Taco Bell. And how could we forget the forthcoming Xbox Series X mini fridge?

If these types of snack and drink promos appeal to you, odds are, you’ll likely have an affinity for what Krispy Kreme is doing.

The doughnut specialist is partnering with Microsoft on a cross promotion where you’ll have the opportunity to win an Xbox Series S. Simply purchase a “promotional dozen,” locate the code inside the box and enter for your chance to win one of 120 Xbox Series S consoles.

Welcome to the next generation



Introducing... The Nexus Level Doughnut



Coming Soon 👀https://t.co/UVteHkCnjT@xboxuk #KrispyKremeXbox pic.twitter.com/Xf3hRuKybw — Krispy Kreme UK (@krispykremeUK) July 28, 2021

Each initial entry also grants a one month free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft's cloud gaming service that offers more than 100 on-demand games from a rotating catalog.

The promo runs from August 2 through August 22. Unfortunately, it appears to be limited to the UK and Ireland. Everyone else will have to make do with the Destiny toaster, the KFC bucket-shaped gaming PC or the aforementioned Xbox mini fridge.