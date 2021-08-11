What just happened? Popular video game engine Unity announced it's entering a deal to acquire streaming company Parsec. Parsec boasts low-latency remote system access technology which clients have used for game streaming and remote work, the latter of which has become crucial during the pandemic.

Parsec's streaming tech, designed for playing games remotely at 4K and 60 frames per second, but also used for remote work, seems ideal for conducting game development remotely. Other game companies that have already used Parsec for remote work include Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Blizzard, Square Enix, The Creative Assembly, and more.

"With the workplace becoming more flexible, teams expanding and collaborating across multiple locations and creators leveraging a myriad of new devices, it’s clear that the creative process will evolve from on premise devices to flexible and cost effective cloud architectures," said Unity's create solutions senior VP and general manager Marc Whitten.

"Parsec has addressed the unique requirements to support this type of high-performance processing no matter where creators are, showcasing technology that is both highly innovative and prescient."

"We're thrilled to partner with Unity," said Parsec CEO and co-founder Benjy Boxer. "We can offer even more creators this same kind of liberating access to content and technology."

Since announcing the deal, Parsec has assured users it has no plans to change its current free app.

Unity's deal to acquire Parsec for $320 million is scheduled to go through in its third quarter.