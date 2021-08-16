A hot potato: After reports from customers and hardware reviewers that two models of Gigabyte's desktop PC power supplies were failing, damaging other PC components, and even exploding, Gigabyte is making some adjustments however those may only fix one of the PSUs' reported issues. Gigabyte is also offering a return and exchange program.

If you have a GP-P850GM or GP-P750GM PSU, according to the appendix at the bottom of Gigabyte's statement, they're allowing returns and exchanges for serial numbers SN20343G031011 to SN20513G022635 for the P850GM, and serial numbers SN20243G001301 to SN20453G025430 for the P750GM.

Hardware reviewer Gamers Nexus tested several of these PSUs and 50 percent of the P850GMs and P750GMs failed in an "explosive capacity." One of them suffered a "catastrophic" failure, while under 60 percent load. They blew three load-testing fuses, and fried an RTX 3080.

YouTube channel Hardware Busters also reported an exploding P750GM. Similar reports have come from customers leaving reviews on stores like Newegg. The P850GM and P750GM have 39 percent and 53 percent one-egg reviews on Newegg respectively, with reviewers indicating problems including PSU failure and damage to other parts.

Gigabyte's statement released last week acknowledged these issues, primarily the failure of the Over Power Protection (OPP) system which is meant to shut down the PSU if the wattage exceeds the limit it was designed for. Gigabyte set that limit at 120 percent to 150 percent of the advertised wattage -- 1020W to 1300W for P850GM, and 900W to 1125W for the P750GM.

"We were made aware by third parties of concerns regarding potential issues of the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM tripping at high wattages when tested via DC Electronic Load equipment for extended lengths of time repeatedly close to the 120% to 150% OPP trigger point," the statement reads. "This level of extended testing could severely reduce the lifespan of the product and components."

Gigabyte has now set a new limit of 110 percent to 120 percent of the advertised wattage. That's 950W to 1050W for the P850GM, and 825W to 925W for the P750GM.

This alone however doesn't address all the issues reviewers and customers pointed out. Many Newegg customers have reported their PSUs dead on arrival. A lot of them didn't even buy the PSUs independently, but ended up with them because Newegg bundled them with Nvidia's new RTX 3000 series graphics cards, which have been plagued by supply shortages since they came out late last year. Some customers could only get their hands on an RTX 3000 by buying it with one of these PSUs as part of a bundle.