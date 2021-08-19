Forward-looking: Microsoft is about to launch a new gaming headset for Xbox consoles. Similar in design to the Xbox wireless headset, the new stereo headset from Microsoft uses a wired connection and loses some features that made the wireless headset stand out from the crowd, but it comes at a lower price to compensate.

With the Xbox stereo headset, Microsoft plans to bring a value-oriented option with wide device compatibility to the entry-level market. Featuring an all-black and minimalist design, the Xbox stereo headset looks much like other Xbox headsets but with an Xbox green colored cable.

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched its Xbox wireless headset with rotatory ear cups to adjust volume and balance game/audio chat. This same feature is also present in the Xbox stereo headset, but only on the right ear cup, allowing users to control volume and mute by rotating the dial.

Another similarity between both Xbox headsets is their flexible and light design and cushioned headband that users can adjust to their liking. The ear cups also look the same, featuring large cushions to "keep you comfy" while playing. Thanks to the 3.5mm audio jack of the Xbox controllers, you may connect the Xbox stereo headset directly to it.

Microsoft stated that its new wired headset is tuned to offer "the best possible experience across gaming, team chat, music, and movies," reproducing audio as creators wanted users to hear it. Moreover, the headset also supports spatial sound technologies such as Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X for those who find it interesting to use.

Besides the Xbox wireless headset, Bang & Olufsen also launched a headset as part of the "Designed for Xbox" program. Similar in design to both Xbox headsets but fancier, the Beoplay Portal features premium-grade materials such as lambskin and bamboo fiber, priced at a whopping $500.

The new Xbox stereo headset is available for pre-order on the Microsoft Store and selected retailers worldwide for $59.99.