Something to look forward to: EVs popularity has grown significantly in the last decade, but they are still far from being the new norm, in part due to their price. There's a noticeable lack of entry-level EVs on the market, but by 2025, Volkswagen plans to change that with its new €20,000 car, the ID. Life.

The ID. Life was announced by Volkswagen during the International Motor Show IAA Mobility 2021 held in Munich, where the company also showed a self-driving vehicle made in partnership with Argo AI.

Judging by its looks and specifications, VW's new affordable ID concept is like a crossover model of the ID.3, but with less rounded aesthetics. Moreover, sustainability was also taken into account, using recyclable materials in the car's interior and exterior. The seat surfaces and door trims employ ArtVelours Eco finishes, and the dashboard and the rear seats surrounds are predominantly made out of wood, providing an elegant yet minimalistic interior that's pleasing to see.

The roof and the hood are removable and feature an "air chamber textile" made from recycled bottles, reducing the vehicle's overall weight and giving it an "open-air feeling." The body's clear coat uses bio-based hardener and has wood chips encrusted into it, working as a "natural coloring agent." Even the tires are made of bio-friendly materials such as bio-oil, natural rubber and rice husks.

Besides the focus on sustainability, VW also wants the ID.Life to be "a reliable companion for digital experiences." The included console, projector, and projector screen that comes out of the dashboard can convert the ID.Life in a cinema/gaming cave in seconds. The seats can be adapted into a long chair with leg rest by folding the front seats. Additionally, the rear seats can also be folded backward or frontward to make a bed or extend the luggage area.

Unlike traditional cars, the ID.Life will use cameras and displays instead of exterior and interior mirrors. All functions can be controlled through a touch panel on the steering wheel, which can also be used to pair a phone or a tablet with the car's system. Once connected, you can use these devices to control functionalities such as the navigation system or play music, films and games on the projection screen.

Equipped with a 234PS (172KW) electric motor, the ID.Life goes from zero to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds. Using VW's front-wheel modular electric drive matrix (MEB) for small EV cars, the ID.Life's 57KWh battery allows drivers to make a 250-mile trip in a single charge, as per WLTP standards.

"In creating the ID. Life, we have consistently focused on the needs of younger customers. We believe that, even more so than today, the car of the future will be about lifestyle and personal expression. The customer of tomorrow won’t simply want to get from A to B; they will be much more interested in the experiences that a car can offer. The ID. Life is our answer to this." said Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of VW.

VW's upcoming compact crossover is planned to release in 2025 for around €20,000 ($23,738). By 2030, VW expects to increase its share of EVs in total sales to 70% in the European market and 50% in America and China.