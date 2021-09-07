Highly anticipated: Warner Bros. revealed today that it's launching the first full trailer for the fourth Matrix film this Thursday. Today's teaser leads to a new website with more teasers containing bits of footage from the trailer.

Warner Bros. released the initial brief teaser for The Matrix: Resurrections on YouTube. It's just a close-up shot of a red pill and a blue pill, recalling the choice protagonist Neo made to launch the plot of the original 1999 Matrix film. It then transitions into the film franchise's familiar green computer code text to reveal the URL to a teaser site. The full trailer comes out at 6am Pacific on Thursday.

The teaser site presents the familiar choice using the same shot of the pills. Clicking on each one starts a different collection of brief clips from the trailer coming Thursday, and each pill has a different narrator. Both voiceovers talk about accepting reality, though from different perspectives.

The site pulls a neat trick by reading your system clock. Each voiceover uses the current time in its narration. The plot of the first three Matrix films involved the revelation that the "real" world is a simulation created by machines to control humanity.

Original Matrix actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will return for Resurrections, along with one of the original directors -- Lana Wachowski. The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Neil Patrick Harris. The new film hits theaters and HBO Max (for ad-free subscribers) on December 22, 2021.