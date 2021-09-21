Why it matters: Windows 11 and Office 2021 are set to debut in two weeks, and manufacturers are refreshing their most popular devices with better support for hybrid work and study. HP is no exception, and the company seems to have a Windows 11 PC for every taste and budget.

After Dell, Asus, and Lenovo, HP is the latest manufacturer launching new devices designed for Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 operating system.

The new Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is arguably the star of the show, with a large 16-inch, 16:10 IPS touchscreen and a 5-megapixel webcam for videoconferencing. The device also supports Windows Hello authentication. HP says the webcam's higher resolution enables AI-powered face tracking so that you are always centered into the frame during video calls. At the same time, the webcam has a physical privacy shutter and can automatically lock the laptop when you step away.

Internals include an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11390H processor paired with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 16 gigabytes of DDR4 memory, a 512-gigabyte NVMe SSD, and 32 gigabytes of Intel Optane memory. The top-end model has a 4K OLED display, and HP promises up to 17 hours of battery life when doing a mix of web browsing and video streaming.

Pricing starts at $1639 for the base model with a 3K+ IPS display and will be available starting next month on HP's online store and later this fall at Best Buy.

Next up is the Envy 34-inch all-in-one desktop featuring a 5K (5120 by 2160) display capable of up to 500 nits of brightness and supports 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. HP has removed the bottom speaker and slimmed down the bezels for a cleaner-looking design. You can adjust the height of the display, the stand integrates a 15-watt Qi wireless charger for your phone, and you get a 16-megapixel webcam that can be attached magnetically to any of the display's four sides.

The new all-in-one can be equipped with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM, and 512 gigabytes of NVMe storage. HP says the RAM and storage are user-upgradeable, which is a definite plus in this day and age.

Connectivity options include four USB Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports with support for USB4 40 Gbps transfer speeds, as well as two USB Type-C ports and a USB Type-A port working at up to 5 Gbps. There's also an HDMI output for a second monitor, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.

The new HP Envy all-in-one starts at $1,999 for the standard configuration and will ship next month. If that goes well beyond your budget, the company announced a refreshed Pavilion model with an AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU and a 27-inch screen that starts at $799.

HP also announced a new 11-inch tablet designed for Windows 11. The new device is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU, 4 gigabytes of RAM, and 128 gigabytes of storage. It also has a rotatable 13-megapixel camera and inking digitizer. Units start at $599.

If a simple clamshell is what you need, the company has a new 14-inch laptop powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen2 Mobile Platform, 8 gigabytes of LPDDR4X RAM, and 128 gigabytes of eMMC storage. The tablet will start shipping in December, and the laptop will be available at Walmart sometime next month.