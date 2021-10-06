In brief: Xbox is joining forces with Adidas to create its first console-inspired sneaker collaboration. The Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers feature translucent green details inspired by the special edition release of the original Xbox and launch title Halo: Combat Evolved on November 15, 2001.

You’d be forgiven for mistaking the Xbox brand as being associated with something other than gaming. In recent months, we’ve seen the Xbox Mini Fridge transition from gag to an in-development product. Earlier this week, Xbox teamed with Rockstar on Halo-inspired energy drinks to stock the fridge with, and now… we’ve got shoes on the horizon.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been almost 20 years since Microsoft officially entered the console market. Back then, Sony had little competition for its PlayStation 2. The Nintendo 64 was still around but was showing its age, and Sega had recently discontinued the Dreamcast.

These days, Sony and Microsoft are the two biggest players in the traditional home console space. Nintendo has continued to remain relevant with its Switch handheld and Sega is mostly a distant memory in the hardware space.

Sneakerheads have had a lot to get excited about in recent years. Sony has put out a couple of PlayStation-themed sneakers in collaboration with Nike, and Pizza Hut even got in on the action with its Pie Tops II. Adidas was also responsible for the Cyberpunk 2077 sneakers, and who can forget the RTX 3080 kicks?

Xbox said it will continue to mark its 20th anniversary with further sneakers inspired by past and present Xbox console generations, “including the first-ever sneaker available for purchase by our fans later this year.” That last bit suggests the Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers won’t be buyable, but might instead be reserved for giveaways or other promotional purposes.