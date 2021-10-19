In brief: Google is finally pulling the covers off its new line of Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, later today. There’s a lot of excitement surrounding its Tensor SoC—unless you’re Qualcomm—and you can watch the whole thing right here at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

As is so often the case in the runup to a new Pixel event, leaks have been hitting the internet thick and fast. But it was Google who confirmed in August that the next-generation Pixel family would be powered by a custom System on a Chip called Tensor, which is manufactured by Samsung on its 5nm LPE fab process.

Moving to Tensor means Google is abandoning Snapdragon, something Qualcomm isn’t too pleased about. The official Snapdragon account threw some shade at Google earlier this week for its decision.

"We've decided to make our own smartphone SoC instead of using Snapdragon" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

As for the rest of the Pixel 6 line's specs, we know it comes in a variety of colors, features an M2 security chip, an in-display fingerprint reader, and has a heavy focus on AI and machine learning to “unlock specific experiences” for users.

We also know that the standard Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pro will pack a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both have wide and ultrawide cameras, while the Pro also has an additional 4x optical zoom periscope lens.

In addition to the phones, we can expect Google to reveal more details about Android 12 during the event. We might also see the rumored Pixel Pass subscription service that may offer yearly phone upgrades. There’s the possibility of some refreshed Google Pixel Buds, and perhaps Google will finally confirm the Pixel Fold and Pixel Watch—but don’t hold your breath for those.

Make sure to come back at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET to see what Google has in store