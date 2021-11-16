In brief: Long gone are the days when All-In-One (AiO) PCs were bought solely by office workers and those who didn’t know what PC actually stood for. Today, AiOs can offer a compelling mix of top-end display and powerful hardware inside a single unit, and the HP Envy 34 All-in-One is a prime example of that.

After showing off its machine earlier this year, HP has confirmed that the Envy 34 All-in-One can now be pre-ordered from its website, with delivery set for November 30, 2021.

The highlight here is the screen: a 34-inch, 5K (5120 x 2160) IPS that can reach 500 nits and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. That high-resolution, size, and 21:9 aspect ratio make it a great option for content creators, as well as productivity and multitasking fans. It also comes with a detachable, magnetic camera with HP Enhanced Lighting, and it's got wireless charging built into the base.

Buyers also get an eight-core/sixteen-thread 11th-gen Core i7-11700 processor. Intel’s CPU offers a 2.5GHz base frequency, a boost of up to 4.9 GHz, and 16 MB of L3 cache.

But the HP Envy 34 All-in-One isn’t all about work. It also comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card as standard, allowing you to play Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at around 60 fps in 1080p, or Shadow of the Tomb Raider at about 83 fps in 1440p, as shown in our own testing.

Elsewhere, HP’s AiO features 16GB of DDR4-2666 RAM and a 1TB NVMe TLC M.2 SSD; there are three extra M.2 expansion slots. Connectivity is provided through one HDMI 2.1 port, three display ports, three Type-C ports (two Thunderbolt 4), six USB Type-A (four 10Gbps, two 5Gbps), one RJ-45, and a headphone jack.

Buyers also get an integrated 3-in-1 memory card reader, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, and Windows 11 Home.

The HP Envy 34 All-in-One can be pre-ordered now for $2,349.99. We can expect more powerful models with beefier graphics card/CPU options to arrive at some point in the future.

HP is currently running an early holiday sale that features a slew of discounts on laptops, PCs, and more, including the RTX 3080-powered Omen 30L desktop.