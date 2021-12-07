In brief: We’ll cut right to the chase – ViacomCBS is offering new subscribers a free one-month trial to its Paramount+ subscription video on-demand streaming service for the holidays. The offer ends on January 3, so you’ll want to redeem it by then.

ViacomCBS launched the service as CBS All Access in late 2014, and rebranded it as Paramount+ earlier this year. While its catalog isn’t nearly as deep as say, Netflix, the service does offer some original content that you can’t find anywhere else including the new made-for-TV movie South Park: Post Covid, 1883 and Star Trek: Discovery as well as Hollywood hits like Interstellar, A Quiet Place, World War Z and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Paramount+ offers two tiers. The essential plan with limited commercial interruption normally goes for $4.99 per month, or $49.99 a year, while the premium tier (which still has a few commercials) is $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Using the promo code PEAKSALE, you’ll be able to choose either plan. As always, you’ll also want to make sure and cancel before the one-month mark, otherwise you’ll be billed at the standard aforementioned rate.

Paramount also offers a 25 percent discount on its essentials plan for verified students. What's more, T-Mobile is still running a promo in which new and existing subscribers (including Sprint customers) can score a one-year subscription to Paramount+ essentials for free.