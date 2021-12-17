What just happened? We might not be able to find graphics cards, but it seems consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes to monitors. Another model is on its way from MSI that sounds quite compelling: the Optix MAG281UFR, a 28-inch display with a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1.

MSI’s Optix MAG281URF has the potential to be a great monitor when combined with a powerful graphics card. Its 28-inch “Rapid IPS” screen offers a 3840 x 2160 resolution combined with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms GTG response time.

MSI is also promoting the monitor’s HDMI 2.1 support, making it more appealing to PS5/XBSX owners. The product’s website emphasizes that this is actual HDMI 2.1 with its full 48 Gbps bandwidth and not ‘fake HDMI 2.1,’ which has bandwidth matching the HDMI 2.0 specification.

Elsewhere, the monitor is G-Sync compatible and VESA Display 400 certified (400 nits peak HDR brightness). It also covers 95% of the DCI-P3 and 124% of the sRGB color gamuts, figures that the company says puts it ahead of 90% of other gaming monitors.

Other features of the Optix MAG281URF include a blue light reduction filter that reduces emissions in the blue-violet segment of the blue light spectrum without sacrificing color or picture quality, claims MSI.

It also has a KVM switch so users can control and transfer files between multiple devices using a single mouse, keyboard, and monitor, along with in-built crosshairs and magnifiers, picture-by-picture mode, and RGB lighting on the rear for casting ambient light.

Port selection is quite extensive with a single DisplayPort (1.4a), two HDMI 2.1 inputs, two USB 2.0 Type-A, a USB 2.0 Type-B, and a USB Type-C that can also power devices up to 15W.

No word yet on pricing or availability. For comparison, the Asus ROG Swift PG32UQ, a 32-inch 4K@144Hz monitor, is around $1,000, so expect the smaller Optix MAG281URF to arrive under this price point.