In brief: Apple recorded its most successful year ever in 2021 in terms of revenue, but the achievement could be short-lived as the Cupertino-based tech titan has big things in store for 2022. Could this be the year we finally see Apple's mixed reality glasses?

Apple is said to be working on several new Macs including a revised Mac mini, a larger-screened iMac Pro and a MacBook Air that could feature the biggest redesign in the product’s history. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman expects Apple to share plans for finalizing its transition from Intel hardware to Apple silicon as early as WWDC 2022 in June.

Related reading: Intel wants to get Apple's business back by outcompeting it

On the iPhone front, most believe we’ll see a 5G version of the iPhone SE debut sometime in the first half of the year followed by the usual main line refresh in the fall. A trio of new Apple Watches are also said to be in the pipeline, including the Series 8, a rugged version for outdoor enthusiasts and a new budget SE model.

Gurman said he further hopes to see Apple launch another external monitor this year at roughly half the price of its existing Pro Display XDR.

A potentially record-setting year could hinge on whether or not Apple unveils its long-rumored mixed reality headset. Codenamed N301, it has the potential to further accelerate the budding industry. There are no guarantees it’ll materialize publicly this year, however, as we’ve anticipated seeing it for a couple of years now with no luck.