The big picture: Disney already livestreams certain content in other regions, like wrestling in Indonesia or the Star+ service in Latin America that broadcasts live sports content. But this week, the Disney+ platform was used to livestream an event in North America for the first time, opening a new door for the popular platform.

Disney+ was one of the streaming services that livestreamed the 2022 Oscar nominations in the United States. This is the first event that's been livestreamed in North America by the platform. Although the company owns other services that handle live content, there might be different kinds of events better suited to Disney+.

This could signal a change coming, as Disney already handles livestreaming in North America through Hulu and ESPN, which it owns and offers together in its Disney Bundle.

👀 Depois de incluir documentários da ESPN no catálogo hoje, o @DisneyPlus dos EUA parece estar testando eventos AO VIVO da ESPN, assim como acontece no Star+!



Um link exatamente igual aos eventos do Star+ apareceu no mapa do site do Disney+ dos EUA:https://t.co/BAfhof5OLV pic.twitter.com/474kH1uiWC — Helison Medeiros (@heli5m) January 28, 2022

The Oscar nominations were arguably a good choice to test out livestreaming for at least a couple reasons. Hulu also streamed the nominations, so both services could share the traffic burden. Second, fans of Disney content specifically might be interested in the Oscars, in which multiple Disney movies are up for awards.

In the future, Disney+ could livestream events like D23 or any other where Disney content is announced and discussed. It could obviously stream the Oscar awards show later this year, on March 27. Last month, a URL was found on the Disney+ sitemap indicating it could start streaming sports, too.

At the Oscars, Disney’s Encanto, Luca, and Raya and the Last Dragon were nominated for best animated feature film. Encanto also picked up a nomination for best original song (it wasn’t “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”). Cruella received two nominations: one for costume design and another for makeup and hairstyling. Shang-Chi and Spider-Man: No Way Home were nominated for visual effects.