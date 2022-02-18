In brief: The original Beoplay Portal headphones are considered a premium option for Xbox gamers. They were still compatible with PC and PlayStation through Bluetooth, but the added latency it brings is not suited for gaming. However, that problem is now solved with the latest iteration of Bang & Olufsen's gaming headset.

The Beoplay Portal headset was designed as a higher-end choice for Xbox players looking for something more than the Xbox Wireless Headset. Despite being designed for Xbox, Bang & Olufsen's gaming headset was also compatible with Bluetooth-compatible devices like tablets, phones, consoles and PCs. However, this was only possible through Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive, preventing users from gaming in wireless mode without latency. As an alternative, gamers could use the USB-C port to reduce latency at the cost of a cable.

To overcome this issue, Bang & Olufsen is launching a refreshed Beoplay Portal gaming headset featuring the same aesthetics and features of the original, but now with a new USB dongle offering wireless 2.4GHz connectivity. Of course, Bluetooth 5.1 and aptX Adaptive will still be available for gaming on the go, but PC and PlayStation users should use the dongle for the best experience.

Like the first model, the new Beoplay Portal will come with dual custom 40mm drivers with neodymium magnets and support for Dolby Atmos for Headphones. In addition, it will also feature a new Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation technology, using a hybrid solution combining feed-forward and feed-back ANC, and Own Voice, allowing users to hear themselves while canceling external noise.

Other returning features include the anodized aluminium discs in the earcups, earpads wrapped in lambskin and filled with memory foam, and the inner headband padding made of bamboo fiber textile. The new model also uses the same virtual boom arm with beamforming microphones to amplify and isolate the user's voice and cancel background noises.

The battery has been improved awells, now offering up to 42 hours of continuous playtime with BT and ANC enabled, or 19 hours using 2.4GHz wireless with ANC turned on. Available in the same colors as the original model (anthracite, navy and light gray), the pricing is also the same, with the Beoplay Portal PC PS being available for $499.