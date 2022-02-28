In brief: Samsung has officially put the Galaxy Note brand out to pasture. Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung’s smartphone division, told reporters at Mobile World Congress 2022 that the Galaxy Note will henceforth be released as “Ultra.” Tae-moon is of course referring to the Ultra version of the Galaxy S, the most recent of which debuted as the Galaxy S22 Ultra earlier this month.

The admission isn’t all that surprising given the rapidly evolving landscape of the smartphone industry.

Samsung introduced the original Galaxy Note at IFA Berlin in 2011. The handset featured a massive (for the time) 5.3-inch display and came bundled with a stylus that Samsung referred to as the S Pen.

Some questioned why Samsung would make a smartphone with such a large screen, but the doubters were soon quieted as consumers proved that excess was in. Less than two months after launch, Samsung announced it had shipped more than a million Note devices.

The Note proved to be a commercial success that paved the way for modern handsets with even larger screens. A smartphone with a 5.3-inch display is considered small by today's standards.

Rumors of the Note’s demise surfaced in mid-2020, with some saying Samsung wanted to shift its focus to foldable smartphones. It was all but confirmed last August when Samsung said there would be no Galaxy Note device at its next launch event. A month later, someone noticed Samsung hadn’t renewed its trademark for the Note line.