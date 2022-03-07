Rumor mill: Is the long-awaited arrival of the RTX 3090 Ti just a few weeks away? The latest rumor about the card that Nvidia still hasn’t talked about since CES 2022 claims it will arrive on March 29. The same poster also says that the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB has been canceled.

Nvidia confirmed the long-rumored RTX 3090 Ti during its CES keynote at the start of January. Senior VP Jeff Fisher announced some details, promising that more would be revealed before the month was out.

But February arrived without any word on the upcoming flagship. Nvidia did eventually give a statement about the situation: a confirmation that it had no information to share and would be in touch when it did.

We’d previously heard that the RTX 3090 Ti would launch on March 1, based on a listing for one of the cards from Asus. But it seems that was just a placeholder. The latest rumor comes from the Chiphell forums (via Videocardz), claiming the official release date is March 29.

The reasons for the RTX 3090 Ti’s delay—it was reportedly supposed to arrive on January 27—are believed to be over hardware/BIOS issues. The Chiphell poster says it’s been related to the 24GB of GDDR6X memory running at 21Gb/s, and resulted in the entire memory being replaced to address the problem.

The same poster also claims that the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB, which we’ve been hearing about since a week after Nvidia revealed the Ampere line in 2020, has been officially killed off by the company. We saw the same rumor back in October 2020, so it does seem like that card has been consigned to the unreleased-products graveyard.

If the RTX 3090 Ti rumor does prove true, it’ll be another boost for a graphics card market that is seeing signs of recovery. Prices and availability in Germany are at their best levels since the start of 2021, our own research shows improvements for new and used cards, and more GPUs are said to be on their way.