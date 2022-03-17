Editor's take: The Resident Evil franchise has spawned a number of TV shows and films over the years of varying quality. The most recent, a reboot called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, debuted last November but didn't sit all that well with critics. Here's to hoping Netflix's new TV series won't suffer the same fate.

Netflix's upcoming live-action Resident Evil series will premiere on July 14, 2022.

The streaming giant shared the date on Twitter along with three pieces of key art, each featuring a bright yellow background with contrasting red blood. A closer inspection of the vial in one of the photos notes the sample has tested positive for the T-Virus. There's also a QR code which leads to this landing page when scanned.

Netflix first teased its live-action Resident Evil project in August 2020. At the time, the streaming specialist said the series would consist of eight hour-long episodes helmed by Andrew Dabb (Supernatural).

The show's logline reportedly reads:

"Set in the year 2036, 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures," reads the synopsis. "In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father's chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie."

An IMDB entry claims the story will take place over two timelines. The first will reportedly involve teens Jade and Billie Wesker moving to New Raccoon City and realizing their father may be involved in concealing secrets that could destroy the world. Timeline two revolves around Jade's survival in a post T-Virus world.

It's unclear if Netflix will release the first season all at once or spread it out over weekly episodes. Each style has its pros and cons, but if we had to guess, it'll probably cater to binge-watchers.