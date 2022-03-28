In brief: Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Max are expected to feature an even larger rear camera bump than the current-gen handsets. According to a leading iPhone analyst, the bigger bump is necessary to accommodate a larger camera system.

Max Weinback from Android Police shared schematics for the next-gen iPhone on Twitter last week. According to the leaked documents, Apple's next iPhone will feature a rear camera array with dimensions that are roughly five percent bigger. The bump will also protrude further out from the device.

In a recent tweet addressing the changes, renowned iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the main reason for the larger and more prominent rear camera bump is to accommodate a higher-resolution camera module.

The rear camera sensor on the iPhone 13 family is a 12MP unit, but the new higher-end phones will reportedly feature a 48MP sensor.

"The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35 percent, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10 percent," Kuo added.

Apple's next iPhones are widely expected to debut in mid-September. The high-end models are also rumored to ship with a hole punch-style camera to replace the unsightly notch up front. Some are also convinced that only the Pro and Max models will get a new processor and faster RAM this time around, with the entry-level and mainstream models sticking with the A15 Bionic from the iPhone 13.

Should that come to pass, it'd be a precedent-setting move that would further define the line between standard and flagship iPhones.

Image credit Howard Bouchevereau, Screen Post