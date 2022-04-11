What just happened? LG's OLED TVs have long been hailed as some of the best-looking displays on the market, especially for gaming. Their 2022 C2 lineup is now available, and while they're costly, you can currently get last year's LG C1 models cheaper than ever.

LG has just kicked off sales of their new LG C2 lineup of OLED TVs they announced back in January. Their predecessors, the LG C1 series, have been regarded as some of the best TVs of 2021, while the smaller models are also excellent for use as gaming monitors, as long as you can fit one on your desk.

All this is thanks to OLED's self-emissive nature, which means it doesn't require a backlight, unlike LCD panels. This, in turn, allows it to display perfect blacks and have vastly superior response times.

All LG C2 models are 4K (3840 x 2160 resolution), sport a native refresh rate of 120 Hz, and 4 HDMI 2.1 ports. Of note is that these ports support full 48 Gbps of bandwidth, whereas last year's models were limited to 40 Gbps. Other features include a new α9 Gen5 processor, LG's updated webOS 22, and support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

These TVs are a mid-tier option in LG's OLED lineup, with the A2 and B2 series serving as lower-cost alternatives, while the G2 and 8K Z2 series are considered flagships.

The LG C2 series is available in 42-, 48-, 55-, 65-, 77-, and 83-inch diagonals for $1,400, $1,500, $1,800, $2,500, $3,500, and $5,500 respectively. All the bigger models, starting with the 55-incher, will benefit from a 20% increase in brightness compared to their predecessors, thanks to LG's new OLED.EX panels.

If you're looking for a similar OLED display with a more manageable size, check out the Alienware AW3423DW (full review coming tomorrow), featuring a Samsung-made QD-OLED panel. For some deal-grabbing, also the LG C1 48" TV model is now just $996.