What just happened? In another sign that things are far from rosy at Netflix, the streaming giant has laid off a number of editorial staffers and contractors at its Tudum fan site that launched just over four months ago. The company insists the project isn't going to be shuttered, but this appears to be another belt-tightening exercise for Netflix after it lost subscribers for the first time in a decade.

Tudum, named after the first global fan event in September, arrived in early December as a Netflix companion site. It features exclusive content related to the streaming service, such as if a series has been renewed (it probably hasn't), when it is coming out, trivia about shows, and a lot more.

But Deadline reports that as part of a restructuring of Netflix's marketing department, 25 positions at the company have been eliminated, most of which came from Tudum—ten members of staff were reportedly laid off from the site.

The move might look as if Netflix is getting ready to close down Tudum, but a spokesperson said this isn't the case. "Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company," they confirmed.

Uh oh! Looks like I have to do this tweet again. Is anyone hiring? Netflix just laid off my team (my job included). It was an incredible few months and I'm grateful for it but I'm stoked about whatever's next. Email is in bio. — josh terry (@JoshhTerry) April 28, 2022

Former Vice culture writer Josh Terry tweeted about the layoffs, noting that he and his team had been let go from Tudum.

The news comes just as Netflix's quarterly results revealed it had lost 200,000 subscribers since the beginning of the year, which it blames on password sharers, increased competition, and its withdrawal from the Russian market. But a recent report shows that US consumers may have reached peak subscription: American households have stopped adding to their roster of streaming subscriptions after almost two years of constant growth.