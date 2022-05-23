Recap: In any other timeline, Sonic's first feature film would have been a total flop. The Internet's response to Sonic's aesthetic in the movie's first trailer back in 2019 was beyond harsh, and the design was roasted online for looking too humanoid and outright creepy. Remarkably, it all worked out in the end.

Fortunately, the movie's director took the criticism in stride and announced a three-month delay to give Sonic a makeover. The end result was a character that more closely resembled Sega's mascot from the Genesis days. It worked at the box office, too, as the film had the best domestic opening for a movie based on a video game across three- and four-day openings.

Paramount and everyone involved with "Ugly Sonic" likely figured that was the last they'd heard of the blunder, but Disney had other plans.

Ugly Sonic made a cameo in the recently released Chip n' Dale: Rescue Rangers, a direct-to-streaming flick based on Disney's Chip and Dale characters. In the film, Ugly Sonic is seen signing autographs at a convention and even talks about a new reality show he's been offered.

Speaking of Sonic, Sega's Sonic Origins is set to launch on June 23 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch and PC. The retro bundle includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles. Pricing starts at $39.99 for the standard edition.

