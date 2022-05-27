In brief: LG's follow-up to our favorite television that doubles as a (big) PC monitor, the LG C1, already looks like a worthy successor. But if you're interested in buying an LG C2 and really want to let your geek flag fly, take a look at this Star Wars-themed 65-inch OLED.

Grabbing the set won't be as easy as shooting womp rats in Beggar's Canyon. There are only 501 being made, an homage to the 501st Legion, the elite stormtrooper legion nicknamed Vader's Fist.

A few elements give this LG C2 its Star Wars credentials. There's the excellent packaging, which is one box you definitely don't want to throw away; the distinctive sound of Vader breathing when the set is powered on; the Galactic Empire insignia engraved on the back; and the Star Wars logo on the Magic Remote, which has a lightsaber-style design complete with red accent lighting. Even the on-screen cursor it controls looks like a Jedi's traditional weapon.

But that's not all. The Star Wars theme extends to the TV's Gallery Mode. Designed to show off pieces of art or your photographs, the feature will show two collections of Star Wars imagery, including conceptual designs, storyboards, illustrations, digitized movie posters, pivotal scenes from the movies, and artwork.

The standard 65-inch LG C2 offers a slew of top specs: a 4K OLED Evo panel, G-Sync, GeForce Now support, Dolby Vision and HDR10, plenty of HDMI 2.1 ports, and more. The 65-inch model sells for $2,299, so you can expect the numbered, limited-edition Star Wars version to cost a lot more when it arrives in the US. No word yet on when that might be.

If you happen to be in Anaheim, California, between now and May 29, you can see the TV at the Star Wars Celebration convention.

Check out our review of the LG C1 here.