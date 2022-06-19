In context: Forgot to mute yourself during a group call? WhatsApp is now giving users the option to mute individual participants when their audio becomes disruptive. The feature is intended to overcome audio interruptions by unmuted or unruly participants and avoid the background noise generated when multiple users are in the same space.

The new function is designed to alleviate users from being interrupted by unintended audio or unavoidable background noise during group calls. It differs from the options provided in other popular tools such as Zoom and Teams, both which only allow you to mute all participants. The feature was recently promoted by the head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, and will provide a more granular level of control for call participants...

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

In addition to the mute function, WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability to join in-progress calls. As described by Meta, the new join functionality is a way to maintain the natural flow and spontaneity of calls. Rather than having to answer the call when it starts, participants will now be able to join an in progress call or, if needed, drop and later reconnect to the same call.

The new mute and join call functionality are just two more features in a growing list of recent WhatsApp additions. Since late last year, WhatsApp developers have delivered end-to-end encryption (E2EE), the ability to move content from Android to iPhone devices, and the ability to hide your last seen status from other users.