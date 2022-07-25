What just happened? Microsoft is testing a minor change that could have a major impact on the overall gaming experience on Xbox Series. The latest Xbox Insider test build for the Xbox Series S and Series X features an updated boot animation that's around five seconds shorter than the original. That's not a huge standalone time save, but it'll no doubt add up over time and get you in the game faster than before.

Josh Munsee, director of Xbox integrated marketing, confirmed the change on Twitter and said it was designed to reduce the console's overall startup time.

As The Verge highlights, users will only experience the faster boot time if their console is set to energy-saving mode. This model allows the console to shut down, thus conserving energy when not in use.

Instant-on mode allows for faster start up but requires power to keep it at the ready. According to a Microsoft support document, the Xbox Series S consumes 10W in instant-on mode while the Xbox Series X needs 13W to power the feature.

Microsoft earlier this year made energy saver mode the default option when initially setting up a console. Recent improvements now allow for system and game updates to be downloaded while in energy saving mode, making it even more appealing.

To change power settings after initial setup, simply press the Xbox button to open the guide then select profile & system > settings > general > power mode & start-up and choose the preferred power mode from the drop-down menu.

Image credit: Billy Freeman