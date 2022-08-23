Recap: The PlayStation VR2 is inspired by the design of the PS5, and is both lighter and slimmer than its predecessor. Highlights include a lens adjustment dial to tweak the distance between your eyes and the lens as well as a ventilation system to prevent the lenses from fogging up and an integrated motor for headset feedback.

Sony has confirmed that its PlayStation VR2 headset will arrive in early 2023, or more than six years after its predecessor hit the scene.

The confirmation was delivered via the official PlayStation Instagram and was accompanied by a photo of the next-gen hardware. Unfortunately, that's all Sony has to say on the subject for now.

A revised VR headset has been a long time coming. The original debuted in October 2016 for the PlayStation 4 and is forward compatible with the PS5. Sony managed to sell more than 4.2 million units by March 2019, but it wouldn't be until February of this year that we finally got our first look at the revised wearable.

The PS VR2 supports 4K HDR visuals (4,000 x 2,040 per eye) with 90Hz / 120Hz frame rates in VR mode. In cinematic mode, content will max out at 1,920 x 1,080 HDR with 24Hz / 60Hz / 120Hz frame rates. The system will use inside-out camera tracking, and a single cord will link it to your console.

Back in May, Sony said it will have over 20 major launch titles ready to go by the time the PS VR2 arrives.

Last month, the company detailed how the see-through view and broadcasting options will work on the new headset. The former will allow the user to see their surroundings while wearing the headset thanks to the system's embedded front cameras, and the latter will allow you to film yourself while playing by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to your console.

An exact launch date outside of the early 2023 window isn't yet known, nor do we know how much it'll retail for.