Editor's take: Judging by its specs, LG's newest OLED gaming monitor seems to be a great competitor to Alienware's well-received AW3423DW QD-OLED ultrawide. However, the make-it-or-break-it feature for many people (other than the price) will likely be its extreme 800R curvature.

On Friday, LG announced two new premium monitors, including the UltraGear 45GR95QE. It features the same 45-inch ultrawide OLED panel with a WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution as Corsair's recently-unveiled Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 monitor, but it's not bendable, instead opting for a fixed 800R curvature.

The 45GR95QE provides 98.5 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and supports HDR10. It also has an impressive maximum refresh rate of 240Hz and variable refresh rate support (likely both FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible), making it an excellent choice for gamers.

For connectivity, the 45GR95QE has two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a handy USB hub with two 5Gbps USB-A ports. The included stand offers a height adjustment range of 110mm, -2 to 15 degrees tilting hinge, and -10 to 10 degrees of swivel, but no pivot support.

The second monitor LG revealed today is the productivity-focused UltraFine 32UQ890. Its display specs are nothing to write home about, as it has a 31.5-inch IPS panel with a native resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

However, its standout feature is that it ships with a self-adjusting monitor arm. The 32UQ890 has a built-in camera that continuously analyzes the user's posture and makes subtle changes to the screen height (0mm to 160mm) and tilts -20 to +20 degrees to help maintain a good posture and prevent them from remaining in a single position for too long.

It has three ergonomics-enhancing modes: Continuous Motion, Periodic Motion, and AI Motion, with the latter being the one that tracks your eye level and adjusts height and tilt whenever a change is detected. The monitor arm clamps onto a desk, so users can also manually extend, retract, and swivel (-270 to +270 degrees) the screen.

LG didn't mention pricing and availability details for its new monitors, but they will be on display (no pun intended) between September 2-6 at IFA 2022.