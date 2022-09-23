Well, that was quick: London Police believe they have apprehended the GTA VI leaker. Law enforcement made the bust Thursday evening, just days after the FBI got involved. Officials have not released the name of the teenage suspect, nor have they announced the charges he faces. More details should surface in the coming days.

The teenager suspected of being behind this week's massive Grand Theft Auto 6 leak is in custody in the UK. The City of London Police arrested a 17-year-old Oxfordshire resident suspected of hacking Rockstar and Uber. Police officials say they were aided by the UK's National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU).

According to sources of former Reuters reporter Matthew Keys, the unnamed teen is suspected of belonging to the hacker group known as "Lapsus$." Lapsus$ uses the privacy-focused messaging app Telegram to organize, which the NCCU and other law-enforcement agencies have infiltrated and been monitoring for a while now. Keys also says the FBI was involved.

UPDATE: @CityPolice confirm 17-year-old arrested over hacking incident; source says the crime is related to intrusion on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies. https://t.co/lLHX2cpGfA $UBER — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 23, 2022

At this point, the police have not revealed any arrest details other than the suspect is in custody. Since the alleged hacker is a minor, officials could withhold his name until they get the legal okay. London Police and the FBI will likely release more information within the next few days.

Events leading to the arrest started when a user on GTAForums, going by the username "teapotuberhacker," posted over 90 videos and screenshots from the still-under-development GTA VI. This leak occurred only days after a hacker using the name "teapot2022" breached Uber's internal systems and exposed 57 million customer records. A member of Lapsus$ with the handle "Tea Pot" claimed responsibility for both attacks. At that point, Uber began working with the FBI and others to identify Tea Pot. The FBI also opened an investigation into the Rockstar hack just days ago.

The teen's arrest is not the first that London Police have carried out. In March, UK law enforcement raided and arrested seven alleged members of Lapsus$. Police believed that one of them was Tea Pot, but officials have not confirmed whether the man detained in Oxfordshire was involved in the previous bust.