In a nutshell: Lego has added a new set to its Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) that's sure to appeal to diehards. At $599.99, however, it's also among the most expensive sets in recent memory.

The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest construction set (#75331) is based on the starship from The Mandalorian. It consists of 6,187 pieces and features removable engines and a cockpit as well as an escape pod and a carbon-freezing chamber. The set additionally includes minifigs of Grogu, the Mandalorian, Mythrol and Kuiil on a buildable Blurrg.

The Razor Crest measures 28.3 inches (length) x 19.7 inches (width) x 9.4 inches (height) and is intended for builders at least 18 years of age. A stand and information plaque round out the bundle.

The set joins other vehicles in Lego's Star Wars UCS lineup including the Republic Gunship set, the Millennium Falcon and the Luke Skywalker Landspeeder set.

Lego designer Cesar Soares said he wanted the set to be highly detailed so Star Wars and Lego fans could enjoy discovering all of its exciting features. "I know that fans of the Star Wars galaxy, builders and more will love recreating their favorite adventures from this extraordinary series," Soares added.

The Mandalorian is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The space western follows a lone bounty hunter and premiered on November 12, 2019, to coincide with the launch of Disney+. A third season has been confirmed and is expected to premiere next February.

Lego over the summer announced a handful of other interesting sets including the 2,807-piece Mighty Bowser from the Super Mario line and a 2,532-piece Atari 2600. The Bowser set is scheduled to arrive on October 1 priced at $269.99 and the Atari 2600 went on sale August 1 for $239.99.

The Lego Star Wars Razor Crest construction set launches for Lego VIP members on October 3 with general availability set for October 7. Lego previously released a smaller version of the Razor Crest - 1,023 pieces - that is still available for $139.99. A 1,073-piece model of The Child can also be yours for $89.99.