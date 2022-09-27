In a nutshell: Would you love to own an RTX 4090 but can't or won't pay the $1,599 price? Nvidia and CD Projekt Red have joined forces to give three of them away. And these aren't just any Lovelace flagships; they're customized with Cyberpunk 2077 backplates.

Nvidia revealed the RTX 4000 series last week, including the RTX 4090 with its 76 billion transistors, 16,384 CUDA cores, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory. But all that power doesn't come cheap. Thankfully, a team-up with CD Projekt Red means Cyberpunk 2077 players have a chance to win one of three special-edition cards.

According to the terms and conditions, the competition involves taking the most creative and original screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077 and sending it via a Twitter reply. Contestants must go to specific locations in the game, as revealed by the official Twitter account, and take the photo, though people are still trying to work out if there's more to it. CD Projekt Red says it will share more clues and tasks on Twitter over the next few weeks.

Damn corps... scrambling our #BeyondFast transmissions.



Not to worry! 8ug8ear helped us enhance the signal — find the message and complete the https://t.co/JgbMUEeW4L link with it to find a message from a fixer: https://t.co/MwGP55n8fk pic.twitter.com/AdEJnVi57Q — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 27, 2022

These are the start and end dates for the three challenges:

The first challenge started on 09/26/2022 and ends on 10/02/2022 at 23:59 CEST (14:59 PT)

The second challenge starts on 10/03/2022 and ends on 10/09/2022 at 23:59 CEST (14:59 PT)

The third challenge starts on 10/10/2022 and ends on 10/16/2022 at 23:59 CEST (14:59 PT)

The results will be announced within seven days of each challenge's end date.

The three cards' Cyberpunk 2077 backplate seems to be splitting opinions, but few people are likely to complain about a free RTX 4090—the competition values each one at $1,809.

This isn't the first collaboration between Nvidia and CD Projekt Red. There was a limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 RTX 2080 Ti given away back in 2020; some of them later appeared on eBay for $4,200. The game has seen an enormous resurgence recently thanks to the launch of the excellent Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners anime show on Netflix and the game's 1.6 update (also called Edgerunners).

The Nvidia RTX 4090 launches on October 12.