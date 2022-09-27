In a Koopashell: A Super Mario Maker superfan recently finished work on a project that has been in the making since 2015. Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has spent the last seven years working on an original Mario game that plays like a Nintendo classic. The game features 40 courses across eight worlds and employs all seven Koopalings as end-of-world bosses, some with basic attributes and others with more unique characteristics.

Two dozen stages are based on the visual styling and gameplay from Super Mario World, 14 are from Super Mario Bros. 3 and the last two have the look and feel of an original Super Mario Bros. level. Six of the eight worlds feature branching maps.

Unlike other Super Mario Maker projects that are insanely difficult or try to troll players, Mike said his creation plays like something Nintendo should have already made itself.

Work on the project, which would eventually become unofficially known as Super Mario Bros. 5, started with the original Super Mario Maker for the Wii U. The highly anticipated sequel to Super Mario Maker arrived in mid-2019 for the Switch, and Mike painstakingly imported the courses over block by block.

In April 2020, Nintendo released the third and final update for SMM2 which included the ability to build worlds with multiple courses. Up to eight worlds and 40 courses are supported, a limit fully utilized in this project.

Interested parties can check out Mike's creation using Maker ID: 0G9-XN4-FNF.

Here is to hoping Nintendo will not be miffed by the game's unofficial name and do something drastic like wipe it from the Super Mario Maker 2 servers.

Nintendo has a long history of vehemently protecting its intellectual property and might not like Mike using Super Mario Bros. 5 as the project's name. If you recall, the company killed off a fan remake of Metroid II that took the developer more than eight years to make.

